CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bryce Young will end his rookie season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

After winning a Heisman trophy and getting drafted first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, no one could have envisioned the season Young and the Panthers had to endure. That being said, there is much to learn from the adversity that the Panthers experienced.

Young has only two wins this season and experienced changes at the head coach spot with Frank Reich getting fired after just 11 games.

Many blame the coaching, lack of protection, and lack of offensive weapons, but what does Young think? The rookie QB sat down with Queen City News Sports Director Carla Gebhart and reflected on his first season.