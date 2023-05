Tigerville –

Down 4-0 through 6 innings the North Greenville bats came to life late with 6 runs over the final 3 innings, including a John Michael Faile 3-run, walk-off HR to lift the Crusaders to a 6-5 win over Georgia Southwest St. in the opening game of the DII NCAA Baseball Tournament. The home run was the 76th of Faile’s career to move the Boiling Springs native into sole possession of first all-time at the Division II level.