Falcons set to play home game in London if pandemic allows

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are set to host a home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the NFL’s expanded schedule this season.

Final approval will be based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game would be played in October as part of an increased focus on games outside the U.S. when the league goes to a 17-game schedule.

The opponent and exact date have yet to be determined.

All NFC teams will have a ninth road game this season.

That means the Falcons would have only seven regular-season home games if they travel to London.