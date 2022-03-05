CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a buzz brewing in the Queen City. Ahead of the inaugural home match for Charlotte FC, thousands of soccer fans are excited about the future.



“To think that 73,000-74,000 fans are gonna be in Bank of America Stadium and will be singing and chanting and cheering on the players. Some of these players have never even seen a stadium that large and that full playing in soccer,” said David Gusler, the President of Mint City Collective, Charlotte FC’s largest supporters group.

More than 74,000 tickets have been sold, which will be a record. Fans are coming from 49 states and 12 different countries to watch Charlotte FC take on the LA Galaxy.

Friday night, Mint City Collective held a party at Lenny Boy Brewing Company on South Tryon Street.

The brewery and the supporters’ group teamed up on a specialty beer, an American Pilsner, that will be sold at the brewery and be available at Mint City’s tailgates.

“We’re gonna be hosting watch parties for all the away games. Home games, we’re hoping people will be tailgating. Hopefully, it’s a win-win for ourselves and Mint City,” said Chris Hickman, the Events Coordinator at Lenny Boy Brewing Co.

A new professional sports team means more excitement in Uptown.

High above the streets, at the rooftop bar Merchant and Trade, they’re expecting a steady stream of guests as matches kickoff throughout the season.

“We feel it’s like having a second football season,” said Chris Baliles, Director of Food & Beverage. “We think soccer will fit in well with the culture of Charlotte. We think they’ll have a huge following.”