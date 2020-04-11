1  of  14
Feaster deals with pre-NFL Draft issues

Sports

Former USC, Clemson, and Spartanburg High School running back Tavien Feaster was counting on his since cancelled pro day on the South Carolina campus to be able to show what he could do in front of NFL scouts ahead of the upcoming draft.

Feaster was not invited to the February NFL Scouting Combine and, thus, pro day meant more to him.

His on course of action to attempt to get on NFL teams’ radar since has been to send videos of his workouts in order to emphasize his speed and agility. He was a record-setting sprinter, in addition to his football prowess, during his high school days.

He led the Gamecocks with 672 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his lone season at the school after transferring from Clemson.

He spoke with Todd Summers Friday.

