Tavien Feaster tells the Sportstalk Radio Network that he’s close to determining where he’ll next play his college football.

The former Clemson and Spartanburg High running back says he’ll decide between South Carolina and Virginia Tech and that he could “wake-up any day and decide.”

Feaster notes he does not plan to return to Clemson, where he’s completing academic work in order to graduate this summer to allow for his immediate eligibility at his next stop.