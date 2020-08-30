Federer, Nadal object to Djokovic proposal for player union

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other members of the ATP Player Council have spoken out against a plan put forth by top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil to start a union of sorts for men’s tennis.

The issue is bringing the sport’s politics into the spotlight just before the U.S. Open. Also against the proposal: the ATP men’s tour and the sport’s other governing bodies, including the WTA women’s tour and the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic and Pospisil are seeking support for the formation of what they’re calling the Professional Tennis Players Association.