(WSPA) – The stage is set for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The matchups for the Clemson regional along with the entire bracket were released on Monday.

Clemson and the other top 15 teams, including the Gamecocks, will serve as regional hosts in which four teams in each region will compete for the chance to advance to super regionals. The top team in each region will face the fourth-seeded team, leaving the middle two teams to duke it out.

Teams need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals to advance to the next round of super regionals.

The bracket is as follows:

Winston-Salem Regional

Wake Forest (1) Maryland Northeastern George Mason

Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama (16) Boston College Troy Nicholls State

Gainesville Regional

Florida (2) UConn Texas Tech Florida A&M

Columbia Regional

South Carolina (15) Campbell NC State Central Connecticut State

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas (3) TCU Arizona Santa Clara

Terre Haute Regional

Indiana State (14) Iowa North Carolina Wright State

Clemson Regional

Clemson (4) Tennessee Charlotte Lipscomb

Auburn Regional

Auburn (13) Southern Miss Samford Penn

Baton Rouge Regional

LSU (5) Oregon State Sam Houston Tulane

Lexington Regional

Kentucky (12) West Virginia Indiana Ball State

Nashville Regional

Vanderbilt (6) Oregon Xavier Eastern Illinois

Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State (11) Dallas Baptist Washington Oral Roberts

Charlottesville Regional

Virginia (7) East Carolina Oklahoma Army

Conway Regional

Coastal Carolina (10) Duke UNC Wilmington Rider

Stanford Regional

Stanford (8) Texas A&M Cal State Fullerton San Jose State

Coral Gables Regional