(WSPA) – The stage is set for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The matchups for the Clemson regional along with the entire bracket were released on Monday.

Clemson and the other top 15 teams, including the Gamecocks, will serve as regional hosts in which four teams in each region will compete for the chance to advance to super regionals. The top team in each region will face the fourth-seeded team, leaving the middle two teams to duke it out.

Teams need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals to advance to the next round of super regionals.

The bracket is as follows:

Winston-Salem Regional

  1. Wake Forest (1)
  2. Maryland
  3. Northeastern
  4. George Mason

Tuscaloosa Regional

  1. Alabama (16)
  2. Boston College
  3. Troy
  4. Nicholls State

Gainesville Regional

  1. Florida (2)
  2. UConn
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Florida A&M

Columbia Regional

  1. South Carolina (15)
  2. Campbell
  3. NC State
  4. Central Connecticut State

Fayetteville Regional

  1. Arkansas (3)
  2. TCU
  3. Arizona
  4. Santa Clara

Terre Haute Regional

  1. Indiana State (14)
  2. Iowa
  3. North Carolina
  4. Wright State

Clemson Regional

  1. Clemson (4)
  2. Tennessee
  3. Charlotte
  4. Lipscomb

Auburn Regional

  1. Auburn (13)
  2. Southern Miss
  3. Samford
  4. Penn

Baton Rouge Regional

  1. LSU (5)
  2. Oregon State
  3. Sam Houston
  4. Tulane

Lexington Regional

  1. Kentucky (12)
  2. West Virginia
  3. Indiana
  4. Ball State

Nashville Regional

  1. Vanderbilt (6)
  2. Oregon
  3. Xavier
  4. Eastern Illinois

Stillwater Regional

  1. Oklahoma State (11)
  2. Dallas Baptist
  3. Washington
  4. Oral Roberts

Charlottesville Regional

  1. Virginia (7)
  2. East Carolina
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Army

Conway Regional

  1. Coastal Carolina (10)
  2. Duke
  3. UNC Wilmington
  4. Rider

Stanford Regional

  1. Stanford (8)
  2. Texas A&M
  3. Cal State Fullerton
  4. San Jose State

Coral Gables Regional

  1. Miami (9)
  2. Texas
  3. Louisiana
  4. Maine