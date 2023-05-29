(WSPA) – The stage is set for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The matchups for the Clemson regional along with the entire bracket were released on Monday.
Clemson and the other top 15 teams, including the Gamecocks, will serve as regional hosts in which four teams in each region will compete for the chance to advance to super regionals. The top team in each region will face the fourth-seeded team, leaving the middle two teams to duke it out.
Teams need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals to advance to the next round of super regionals.
The bracket is as follows:
Winston-Salem Regional
- Wake Forest (1)
- Maryland
- Northeastern
- George Mason
Tuscaloosa Regional
- Alabama (16)
- Boston College
- Troy
- Nicholls State
Gainesville Regional
- Florida (2)
- UConn
- Texas Tech
- Florida A&M
Columbia Regional
- South Carolina (15)
- Campbell
- NC State
- Central Connecticut State
Fayetteville Regional
- Arkansas (3)
- TCU
- Arizona
- Santa Clara
Terre Haute Regional
- Indiana State (14)
- Iowa
- North Carolina
- Wright State
Clemson Regional
- Clemson (4)
- Tennessee
- Charlotte
- Lipscomb
Auburn Regional
- Auburn (13)
- Southern Miss
- Samford
- Penn
Baton Rouge Regional
- LSU (5)
- Oregon State
- Sam Houston
- Tulane
Lexington Regional
- Kentucky (12)
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Ball State
Nashville Regional
- Vanderbilt (6)
- Oregon
- Xavier
- Eastern Illinois
Stillwater Regional
- Oklahoma State (11)
- Dallas Baptist
- Washington
- Oral Roberts
Charlottesville Regional
- Virginia (7)
- East Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Army
Conway Regional
- Coastal Carolina (10)
- Duke
- UNC Wilmington
- Rider
Stanford Regional
- Stanford (8)
- Texas A&M
- Cal State Fullerton
- San Jose State
Coral Gables Regional
- Miami (9)
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Maine