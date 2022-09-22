GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The various First Tee programs offered in the Upstate have opened doors for new opportunities for several area kids, including siblings Evan and Julia Conroy.

The Conroys initially joined First Tee-Upstate as participants eager to learn about the game of golf. Fast forward a few years and now they’re passing on that knowledge as volunteers.

“I’ve always liked helping people and offering my time,” said Julia. “And I thought the First Tee would be a great organization to do it through since I love golf and I like helping children.”

I wanted to help the children learn the skill of golf and understand while also enjoying the game,” Evan added.

Through the First Tee, junior Evan and freshman Julia gained a love for the sport and now they both play for their high school teams at St. Joseph’s. The two said the nine core values that they’ve practiced in the program have contributed to their success.

“It’s been helping me use honesty on the course and respect the course,” said Evan. “like don’t throw your club on the ground [and] don’t rage at a bad shot.”

“They’ve taught me the basics of golf and perseverance at practice. It’s just helped me wth honesty [like] keeping track of my score.”

And it’s turned into other opportunities as well. Evan was able to intern at this past summer’s BMW Charity Pro-Am.

“It helped get me closer to the pros and go behind the scenes and see how a professional tournament works,” Evan said.

And the two have grown closer through the game as well.

“We have a lot of fun together,” Julia said. “We enjoy playing and when we practice we usually go to the course or driving range together. He definitely helps me. He’s taught me a lot of things about the golf game.”

Evan and Julia are hoping to compete for state titles in high school while also utilizing the skills they’ve honed in the First Tee for the next chapter.

For more information on the First Tee-Upstate, click here.