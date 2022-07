GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The First Tee Upstate previewed its upcoming Links At Fluor Field event Monday, inviting sponsors to see the layout at the downtown Greenville ballpark.

The Links At Fluor Field fundraiser for the First Tee takes place during Fall For Greenville on Friday October 14th and Saturday October 15th.

Players can begin making tee times in August at the firstteeupstate.org site.