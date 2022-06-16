Spartanburg –

Woodruff rising senior Gage Howard made par on the first playoff hole at the Country Club of Spartanburg to defeat Wolverines teammate Blake Kelly to win the Spartanburg Junior County Amateur Boys Championship Division. Howard shot back-to-back rounds of 71 to finish at -2 overall.

Chapman alum Olivia Ireland overcame a 5-shot deficit on the back nine to win the Spartanburg Junior County Amateur Girls Championship division. Ireland had 6 birdies on the back nine to shoot a career best 68 in the final round and she finished at +2 overall.