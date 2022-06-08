SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Professional boxer and Super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez attended the First Tee Spanish-speaking clinic at the Carolina Country Club Wednesday.

His appearance comes ahead of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which begins on Thursday.

At the clinic, Canelo took some swings on the driving range and engaged with fans and kids in attendance.

“Every sport is good,” Canelo said. “For the kids and [for me to] motivate them to come [play] golf, I feel proud.”

He also spoke about the similarities between golf and boxing, and what lessons he likes to take from the course into the ring. You can watch his response below:

Canelo tees off at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at the Carolina Country Club for round one of the BMW Charity Pro-Am.