Five-way tie atop leaderboard in Spartanburg County junior tourney

Opening round -3/69s by Davis Hill, Zach Phillips, Drew Harrill, Andrew Gregory, and Trey Howard created a five-way tie for the lead in Tuesday’s opening round of the Spartanburg County Junior Golf Championship.
The second and final round is Wednesday.
Anika Rana carded an even par 72 Tuesday and takes a two-stroke lead over Madison Dixon into Wednesday’s final round on the girls side.