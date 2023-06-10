GAINESVILLE (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s 2023 season came to a close in the Gainesville Super Regional Saturday afternoon (June 10) at Condron Family Ballpark. The Gamecocks ended the season with a 42-21 record, a Columbia Regional championship and a 14th trip to the Super Regionals.

Florida scored a pair in the second on a two-run single to right by Colby Halter. The Gators added a run in the fifth after Josh Rivera’s RBI single to left. Florida ended the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Gators’ Hurston Waldrep pitched eight-plus innings, allowing three with no runs, two walks and 13 strikeouts. Jack Mahoney took the loss on the mound for Carolina, striking out four with four hits, three runs and four walks in 4.1 innings pitched. Chris Veach had four strikeouts in 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one run.

Will McGillis, Ethan Petry and Braylen Wimmer had the three hits for Carolina.

POSTGAME NOTES