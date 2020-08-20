Former Chapman QB standout to miss season at Georgia St.

Former Chapman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not play at Georgia State in his freshman season, he announced via social media Thursday morning.

A Georgia State spokesman says the school is not allowed to comment on the medical condition of student athletes.

Colasurdo guided Chapman to the 3A state championship in 2019 and a 15-0 season, the school’s first unbeaten campaign. He was 27-1 as a starter in his junior and senior seasons.

As a senior, he threw for 3,074 yards and 37 touchdowns and rushed for 15 more, often being removed from games after three quarters due to lopsided wins. His effort earned him a share of the 2019 7 Sports Star Of The Year Award with Wren’s Joe Owens.

