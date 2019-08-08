Former Clemson assistant Smith lands new job

Former Clemson assistant basketball coach Steve Smith, who did not have his contract renewed within hours of the release of a damaging video presented in the College Basketball Corruption case, has taken a job on the staff at Florida State.

FSU head coach Leonard Hamlton says he’s known Smith for a decade or more and that he’s well respected in the profession.

On the video tape, Smith is seen in a Las Vegas hotel room talking to an undercover FBI agent about Clemson basketball and football in his effort to recruit Zion Williamson.

Smith has not been the recipient of any NCAA punishment.