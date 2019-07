Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men’s college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Former Clemson post player Elijah Thomas announced Thursday he’s signed with a Korean pro team.

Thomas was with the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team.

As a senior at Clemson, the 6-9 Thomas averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and had 74 blocks.