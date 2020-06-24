Former Clemson DC Koenning placed on administrative leave at WVU

West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of inappropriate comments.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account.
Lyon says the athletic department will conduct a thorough investigation. He thanked Martin for having the courage to voice his concerns.
