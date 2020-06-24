Former Clemson DC Koenning placed on administrative leave at WVU

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 31: Interim head coach Vic Koenning of the Illinois Fighting Illini hands the trophy to Nathan Scheelhaase #2 after they beat the UCLA Bruins in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl at AT&T Park on December 31, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of inappropriate comments.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account.

Lyon says the athletic department will conduct a thorough investigation. He thanked Martin for having the courage to voice his concerns.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)