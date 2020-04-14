Former Clemson great, Union HS alum Trevor Booker retires

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 10: Trevor Booker #20 of the Indiana Pacers is seen before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Former Clemson and Union High School forward Trevor Booker announced late Tuesday afternoon his retirement as a player.

Booker, who played for five NBA teams over eight seasons, averaged nearly seven points and five-and-a-half rebounds per game in 532 contests.

His best season was 2016-17 with Brooklyn, when he averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game, starting 43 of 71 contest in which he played.

He continued to give back to his home area while a player, holding annual summer basketball camps for kids.

Away from the court, Booker is involved in a number of businesses and also owns an international boarding high school in the Charlotte area (Combine Academy).