Williamston –

Ryan Norton played offensive line at Clemson from 2012-2015 and was a starter on the Tigers team that lost to Alabama in the National Championship game in January of 2016.

After 6 years as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Powdersville, the Mauldin alum is ready for his first head coaching opportunity as the man in charge of the Palmetto football program.

Norton replaces Doug Shaw as Mustangs head coach, which is notable considering he played for coach Shaw at Mauldin.