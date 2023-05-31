CLEMSON, SC – Former Clemson All-American Alice Hewson qualified for the United States Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach, CA after shooting a three-under-par 141 score at a qualifier on Monday. It will be her first appearance in the US Open, which will be held July 6-9.

“I am really excited,” said Hewson. “I was happy to get the job done, especially straight off the back of finishing the tournament here in Belgium. I’m really happy how I held myself together on the last few holes. I didn’t really see any scoreboards, which was helpful in that situation.

“I have never been to Pebble Beach before. It changes my plans a little bit for the season. I’ll adjust a couple of events, but I’m more than happy to do that for this opportunity. I think my whole family is coming with me.”

Hewson had rounds of 71 and 70 in finishing second at the qualifier at Naxhelet Golf Club in Belgium. Emma Spitz won the qualifier with a 139 score.

Hewson played for Clemson from 2015-19 and set 49 school records over her career. She was a three-time All-ACC selection and helped Clemson to its first NCAA National tournament appearance in 2017.

This year, Hewson is ranked 12th on the Ladies European Tour and its Race to Costa del sel.

She has six top 25 finishes this year and leads the tour in total birdies with 110. This is her fourth year on the LET. She finished 12th in the Race to Costa del sel last year when she had five top 10 finishes. She won the first tournament she played in as a rookie in 2020 when she captured the South African Open.