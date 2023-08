Clemson –

After helping Daniel High School win back-to-back state championships in 2020 & 2021, Jahiem Lawson followed in his brother Shaq’s footsteps and made the short trip to Clemson for college. In his first season in the Tigers program, Lawson played just 2 snaps as a redshirt.

While Lawson continues to get bigger, faster & stronger, Tigers defensive ends coach, Lamanski Hall says Jahiem’s biggest strength at this point in his young career, is rushing the quarterback.