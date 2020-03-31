1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Former Hillcrest QB named head coach of new Fountain Inn program

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rendering of the new Fountain Inn High School now under construction on Quillen Avenue. Photos From Greenville County Schools

Former Hillcrest High quarterback Brett Nichols has been named head coach of the new Fountain Inn High School program.

Nichols, who most recently offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Gardner-Webb, passed for over 2,000 yards in his senior season at Hillcrest in the early 2000s before walking-on at USC.

His work will begin this fall working with seventh and eighth grade students zoned for Fountain Inn High. The plan is then for a junior varsity team in 2021 and for varsity 2022.

According to principal Maureen Tiller, the school will apply to SCHSL for at large membership for 2021 this August. Then plan to come into a region and classification with the next realignment (for the 2022-2023 school year).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories