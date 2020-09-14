Former Laurens stand-out Peterson passes

Former Laurens High School stand-out football and baseball player Charles Peterson, 46, has died following a lengthy bout with COVID-19, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday evening.

Peterson was hired by the Cardinals in 2012 and served as an area scout and a special assistant to Cardinals assistant general manager and scouting director Randy Flores.

The Cardinals released a statement Sunday evening extending their “condolences to the Peterson family and Charles’ many friends.”

Peterson was the signing scout for St. Louis’ top draft pick this past summer, infielder Jordan Walker of Decatur, GA.

He was also volunteer assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, where his son is a defensive lineman.

The Cardinals say in their announcement that he battled COVID-19 for the past month.

“Charles always would light up the Draft room,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said on the team’s official website. “His smile, his voice, his energy — you knew it was Charles. He was a special man that made others better. He will be missed.”

Peterson led Laurens to the 1991 4A Division II state football championship as a junior, playing wide receiver and quarterback.

In 1993, he was a first round pick of the Pirates as an outfielder (22nd overall in a year in which Alex Rodriguez was the top pick by Seattle) and rose as high as the Triple A level in professional baseball.