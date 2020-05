SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Mauldin baseball coach Scott Freeman has been named Southside Christian’s new head coach, the school announced Friday.

Freeman led the Mauldin Mavericks to a Class 4A State Title in 2004, and compiled over 270 wins in 16 years as a head baseball coach.

The announcement comes after former coach Kenny Ledford revealed earlier this month that he would be joining the Hillcrest program.

Southside Christian introduced its new head coach in a Youtube video below: