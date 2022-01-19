Former NFL players among North Carolina sports hall class

22 Sep 1996: Linebacker Sam Mills of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won the game 23-7. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trio of former National Football League players, a Major League Baseball hall of famer and a holdover from 2021 highlight the new class of inductees for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The hall, which announced the new class on Wednesday, welcomed former N.C. State and St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, who grew up in Gibsonville; Ahoskie native and former Winston-Salem State and Dallas Cowboys running back Timmy Newsome; and the late Sam Mills, a 12-year NFL veteran who spent his last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

All named were baseball all-star Luke Appling, and Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues, who is going in with the current class.