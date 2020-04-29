Live Now
Kansas City DB, fmr. Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland arrested in York Co.

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Bashaud Breeland (From: York Co. Detention Center)

YORK, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina for resisting arrest and other offenses.

Breeland, who is from Charlotte, was arrested in York County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Breeland was also charged with driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana or hash and driving without a license.

Breeland had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco two months ago.

Breeland attended Clemson University from 2010 to 2013. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft following his junior year as a Tiger.

Breeland is being held in the York County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

