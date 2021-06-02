Former Tiger Kendrick expectedly lands at Georgia

After reports in recent weeks that cornerback Derion Kendrick would play at Georgia this season, the former Clemson defensive back made that official Tuesday.

Kendrick was dismissed from the Clemson team in February after missing several team activities. At the time, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said, “sometimes, it’s just time for a change.”

Kendrick played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games last season, with eight starts and led the team with six passes broken up. He also had an interception.

Adding to the move is that fact that Clemson and Georgia will open the upcoming season against each other in a game in Charlotte September 4th.