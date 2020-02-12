Former USC, Chapman HS star Samuel talks about the Super Bowl, life in the NFL

Former South Carolina and Chapman High stand-out Deebo Samuel stopped by Channel 7 Tuesday to talk about his rookie season and a Super Bowl experience that includes two rushing records for a wide receiver—yards on one carry, 32, and total rushing yards, 53 on three carries. Sanders also had five receptions for 39 yards.

As a 49ers rookie, Sanders had 67 receptions for 1029 yards and four touchdowns.

In a wide ranging interview, we discuss his experience at the big game as well as his rookie season in the NFL overall.

Samuel is giving back to the community with two free autograph sessions Wednesday. The first is from 5pm-6pm at the CC Woodson Rec Center in Spartanburg. Then at his alma mater, Chapman High School in Inman, from 8pm-9pm.

More information on this and what else Deebo is doing in the community can be found at DeeboSamuelLLC.com.