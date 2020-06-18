Former USC, Chapman star Samuel fractures foot

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Injuries hampered Deebo Samuel’s college career while he played for South Carolina, and now the former Chapman stand-out suffers a set back as he prepares for his second season with the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers confirm an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport that the wide receiver, who had three receptions in the Super Bowl, suffered a fractured foot while working out in Nashville on Tuesday. He was scheduled for surgery Thursday.

Samuel offered this tweet Thursday afternoon.

Deebo Samuel tweets after news Thursday afternoon that he suffered a broken foot while working out Tuesday in Nashville. The second-year 49ers receiver was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 12-16 weeks, according to a report.

The 49ers team say they’ll will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month although indications are he’ll miss 12 to 16 weeks, according to the report, meaning he’d be back in action a few games into the regular season, under the current NFL schedule.

Samuel had 57 receptions in his rookie season, which was second on the team, and added 10 more in post season play, leading the Niners in that category.

He accounted for three rushing and three receiving touchdowns in 2019, all in the regular season.