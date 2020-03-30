Former Wofford big man Goodwin lands at Southern Cal

ASHEVILLE, NC – MARCH 09: Chevez Goodwin (1) forward Wofford College Terriers attempts a free throw against the ETSU Bucs in the Southern Conference (SoCon) Championship, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Wofford forward/center Chevez Goodwin announced Monday he’s transferring to Southern Cal for his final season of eligibility.

The 6-9 Goodwin announced his intentions to leave Wofford last week to play elsewhere as a grad student. Wofford does not offer graduate programs.

Goodwin was fifth in NCAA Division One in field goal percentage this past season at 64 per cent. He led the Terriers in rebounding at 6.3 per game and tied for second on the team with 11.8 points per game.

Goodwin is the second Wofford inside player to transfer to a Power Five program within the past two years. Foward Keve Aluma followed former coach Mike Young to Virginia Tech last spring. Aluma sat-out this past season with the Hokies as an undergrad transfer.

Goodwin lands with a Southern Cal team that posted a 22-9 record this past season and went 11-7 in the PAC 12.

The Trojans are guided by Andy Enfield, who rose to fame as head coach at Florida Gulf Coast during its “Dunk City” NCAA Tourney run in 2013.