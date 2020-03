PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 22: Pittsburgh Panthers guard Trey McGowens (2) looks on during the college basketball game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Panthers on February 22, 2020 at The Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pitt guard Trey McGowens (Wren HS) has entered the transfer portal after his second season in the Panthers program.

McGowens averaged nearly 12 points per game in his two seasons and started 64 of 66 Panthers games.

It’s not clear where he’ll look. His brother Bryce, who just completed his junior season at Wren, recently committed to Florida State.