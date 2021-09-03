Four Drive pitchers combine on no-hitter

Greenville, S.C. – Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Jose Espada, Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Wallace combined for a no-hitter against the Asheville Tourists to secure a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Fluor Field.

It’s the third nine-inning no-hitter in Greenville Drive history and the fourth overall. The last no-hitter occurred on June 19, 2018.

Six total Tourists reached base, five via walk and one on a hit-by-pitch: two walks in the first, two walks and hit batter in the third and one walk in the eighth.

Wu-Yelland earned the win in his Drive debut. He fanned a career-high nine hitters while walking four over 5.0 innings. Espada came in for the sixth and seventh innings and fanned two. Mosqueda fanned three and walked a batter in the eighth. Wallace closed the door with two groundouts and a strikeout.

On the offensive side, the Drive combined for 10 hits, two homers and two doubles. Stephen Scott led the way with a homer, double, three RBI and one run scored. Christian Koss had a game-high three hits to go along with a homer and two RBI. Brandon Howlett also had a multi-hit night with a double. Tyler Dearden drove in the other run.

The Drive took the lead, 1-0, in the first inning behind a solo homer from Koss, his 12th of the year. The ball left the bat at 103 MPH and traveled 397 ft.

Greenville added an insurance run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 advantage. With two outs, Elih Marrero drew a walk. Yorke followed with another walk. That brought up Koss who lined an RBI single to right.

In the fifth inning the Drive broke the game open with three runs to take a 5-0 lead. Dearden walked to start the inning. Howlett followed with a double. Two batters later, Scott blasted his seventh homer of the year.

Greenville expanded the lead to 6-0 on an RBI force out off the bat of Dearden.

Game four is set for 7:05 PM Friday night at Fluor Field. The Drive will start Dylan Spacke while the Tourists are slated to start Julio Robaina.