Four postponed SoCon games rescheduled

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four Southern Conference men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID issues have been rescheduled. In addition, the league’s Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates for this Saturday will now be the Wofford at ETSU contest at 4 p.m.

Two of the rescheduled games will take place on Monday, Jan. 10, as UNCG will welcome Wofford and ETSU will host Western Carolina in contests that were originally slated for Saturday, Jan. 1.

The remaining two rescheduled contests will take place Monday, Feb. 7. Western Carolina will host UNCG in a contest that was postponed from Dec. 29 and Chattanooga will visit Mercer in a game that was postponed from Jan. 1.

Two postponed games remain to be rescheduled. The league office is working on potential makeup dates for Mercer at The Citadel, which was postponed from Dec. 29, and The Citadel at Samford, which was postponed from Jan. 1.

Rescheduled Southern Conference men’s basketball games

Monday, Jan. 10 Wofford at UNCG (postponed from Jan. 1)

Monday, Jan. 10 Western Carolina at ETSU (postponed from Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 7 UNCG at Western Carolina (postponed from Dec. 29)

Monday, Feb. 7 Chattanooga at Mercer (postponed from Jan. 1)