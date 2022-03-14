COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The head coach of the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is no longer with the university, according to UofSC.

The Director of Athletics, Ray Tanner, announced Monday that Frank Martin is no longer the head men’s basketball coach, effective immediately.

After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change. We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future. Ray Tanner, Director of Athletics

The university said Martin was named the 32nd head coach in Carolina’s history on March 27, 2012, after serving as head coach at Kansas State for five seasons.

Martin finished his 10th season as the third-longest tenured head coach in Gamecock men’s basketball history, officials said.

Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships. We have great facilities, a passionate fan base and we provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience at the University of South Carolina. We will hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience. Ray Tanner, Director of Athletics

According to UofSC, Martin had a 171-147 record as the Gamecocks’ head coach, including a 79-99 mark in SEC regular-season games. The Gamecocks won 20-plus games twice during his tenure, reaching one NCAA Tournament and the NIT once.

He coached Carolina to its first-ever NCAA Final Four in 2017, being named the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year by CollegeInsider.com, according to university officials. In the previous season, 2015-2016, the Gamecocks went to the NIT, earning its first postseason bid since the 2008-2009 season.

Officials said during Martin’s tenure, he coached four first-team All-SEC selections, including Sindarius Thornwell, who earned SEC Player of the Year and first-team All-America honors in 2017.

The Gamecocks finished this season with an 18-13 record, 9-9 during SEC regular season play. Carolina tied for fifth in the SEC standings and was the 7th seed in the recently concluded SEC Tournament in Tampa, F.L., the university said.

UofSC said a national search for a new men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.