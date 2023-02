Anthony Frate was named head coach at Wren High School.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Wren High School has a new head football coach.

Anthony Frate was announced as the new head coach Thursday morning.

He was previously the head coach at Hillcrest High School.

While there for four seasons, he went 26-12.

Jeff Tate stepped down last month as Wren’s Head Coach following a decade-and-a-half-long run at the Anderson County school.