Friday High School Basketball

Sports


BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 52, Lakewood 46

Abbeville 76, Silver Bluff 59

Academic Magnet 88, Burke 86, OT

Aiken 69, Midland Valley 50

Allendale-Fairfax 66, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57

Andrew Jackson 69, Central 45

Ashley Ridge 69, West Ashley 56

Ben Lippen 45, Heathwood Hall 43

Berkeley 44, Goose Creek 37

Bishop England 64, Academic Magnet 42

Brashier Middle College 65, Landrum 54

Brookland-Cayce 69, South Aiken 45

Camden 60, Chester 39

Carvers Bay 55, Andrews 48

Chapman 67, Broome 55

Cheraw 62, Aynor 45

Christ Church Episcopal 54, Southside Christian 45

Clover 58, Nation Ford 54

Colleton County 56, Bluffton 53

Columbia 61, Eau Claire 43

Conway 77, Carolina Forest 59

Dillon Christian 68, Pee Dee Academy 60

Dixie 79, Calhoun Falls 56

Dorman 81, Riverside 51

East Clarendon 60, Latta 53

Eastside 70, Berea 54

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 61, Cathedral Academy 44

Gaffney 46, Boiling Springs 45

Georgetown 79, Hanahan 56

Gray Collegiate Academy 75, C.A. Johnson 23

Great Falls 61, McBee 47

Greenville 80, Blue Ridge 50

Greenville Hurricanes 71, Oakbrook Prep 59

Greenwood 66, Laurens 59

Greer Middle College 60, St. Joseph 58

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53

Hilton Head Island 79, Beaufort 70

Hilton Head Prep 76, Beaufort 68

Irmo 52, Blythewood 39

J.L. Mann 64, Wade Hampton (G) 63

James F. Byrnes 56, Spartanburg 53

Jefferson Davis Academy 82, Holly Hill Academy 65

Lancaster 74, Westwood 61

Lee Central 80, Buford 46

Lewisville 86, North Central 55

Lower Richland 80, Crestwood 62

Lugoff-Elgin 70, Spring Valley 59

Marlboro County 74, Darlington 51

Mauldin 77, Hillcrest 51

McCormick 64, High Point Academy 63

Newberry 66, Clinton 53

North Augusta 62, Airport 44

North Charleston 88, Burke 86

North Myrtle Beach 62, Hartsville 61

Northwestern 85, Elevation Prep, N.C. 69

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Dreher 42

Palmetto 58, Belton-Honea Path 50

R.B. Stall 66, Summerville 56

Ridge View 54, Richland Northeast 38

Rock Hill 39, Fort Mill 27

Saluda 51, Fox Creek 44

Seneca 109, Powdersville 91

South Pointe 58, York Comprehensive 52

Southside 58, Chesnee 54

Spartanburg Christian 54, Spartanburg Day 34

St. James 68, Socastee 23

Stratford 56, Wando 54

Strom Thurmond 51, Swansea 48

Travelers Rest 66, Greer 53

Trinity Byrnes School 58, Wilson Hall 29

Union County 65, Mid-Carolina 42

W.J. Keenan 87, Indian Land 52

Wagener-Salley 66, Estill 47

Walhalla 63, Pickens 54

West Florence 53, South Florence 48

West Oak 61, Liberty 53

Westside 66, T.L. Hanna 56

White Knoll 67, Chapin 48

Wilson 54, Myrtle Beach 52

Woodmont 69, Easley 49

Woodruff 65, Emerald 59, OT

Wren 60, D.W. Daniel 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 62, Lakewood 50

Aiken 70, Midland Valley 26

Andrew Jackson 58, Central 18

Aynor 35, Cheraw 25

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Ninety Six 40

Beaufort 42, Hilton Head Island 38

Ben Lippen 45, Heathwood Hall 43

Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 11

Blacksburg 59, Greenville Technical Charter 11

Bluffton 27, Colleton County 16

Boiling Springs 35, Gaffney 25

Brashier Middle College 57, Landrum 31

Camden 91, Chester 25

Carolina Forest 42, Conway 30

Carvers Bay 55, Andrews 33

Cathedral Academy 55, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 37

Charleston Charter 53, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28

Christ Church Episcopal 60, Southside Christian 33

Clinton 47, Newberry 27

Clover 79, Nation Ford 57

Crestwood 61, Lower Richland 42

D.W. Daniel 40, Wren 31

Darlington 55, Marlboro County 49

Dillon 56, Lake City 14

Dillon Christian 28, Pee Dee Academy 26

Dorman 53, Riverside 42

Eastside 49, Berea 26

Eau Claire 47, Columbia 41

Fairfield Central 41, Catawba Ridge 38

Georgetown 51, Hanahan 18

Goose Creek 49, Berkeley 33

Greenville 42, Blue Ridge 40

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53

Irmo 46, Blythewood 21

J.L. Mann 46, Wade Hampton (G) 34

James F. Byrnes 54, Spartanburg 44

Latta 57, East Clarendon 48

Laurens 53, Greenwood 45

Lee Central 49, Buford 37

Lugoff-Elgin 70, Spring Valley 59

Manning 71, Waccamaw 28

Mauldin 54, Hillcrest 44

Mullins 57, Kingstree 16

North Augusta 70, Airport 24

North Central 42, Lewisville 31

North Myrtle Beach 54, Hartsville 46

Oakbrook Prep 60, Greenville Hurricanes 18

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Dreher 40

Palmetto 50, Belton-Honea Path 46

Patrick Henry Academy 44, Dorchester Academy 40

Philip Simmons 51, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 22

Ridge View 67, Richland Northeast 37

Rock Hill 39, Fort Mill 27

Saluda 45, Fox Creek 22

Socastee 40, St. James 17

South Aiken 48, Brookland-Cayce 37, OT

South Pointe 52, York Comprehensive 9

Southside 70, Chesnee 22

Summerville 39, R.B. Stall 27

Union County 57, Mid-Carolina 40

W.J. Keenan 84, Indian Land 25

Wando 75, Stratford 21

West Florence 55, South Florence 53, OT

West Oak 53, Liberty 50

Westside 60, T.L. Hanna 59

Westwood 67, Lancaster 18

White Knoll 44, Chapin 16

Wilson 58, Myrtle Beach 51, OT

Wilson Hall 65, Trinity Byrnes School 27

Woodmont 47, Easley 23

Woodruff 76, Emerald 59

