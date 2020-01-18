Friday High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 52, Lakewood 46
Abbeville 76, Silver Bluff 59
Academic Magnet 88, Burke 86, OT
Aiken 69, Midland Valley 50
Allendale-Fairfax 66, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57
Andrew Jackson 69, Central 45
Ashley Ridge 69, West Ashley 56
Ben Lippen 45, Heathwood Hall 43
Berkeley 44, Goose Creek 37
Bishop England 64, Academic Magnet 42
Brashier Middle College 65, Landrum 54
Brookland-Cayce 69, South Aiken 45
Camden 60, Chester 39
Carvers Bay 55, Andrews 48
Chapman 67, Broome 55
Cheraw 62, Aynor 45
Christ Church Episcopal 54, Southside Christian 45
Clover 58, Nation Ford 54
Colleton County 56, Bluffton 53
Columbia 61, Eau Claire 43
Conway 77, Carolina Forest 59
Dillon Christian 68, Pee Dee Academy 60
Dixie 79, Calhoun Falls 56
Dorman 81, Riverside 51
East Clarendon 60, Latta 53
Eastside 70, Berea 54
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 61, Cathedral Academy 44
Gaffney 46, Boiling Springs 45
Georgetown 79, Hanahan 56
Gray Collegiate Academy 75, C.A. Johnson 23
Great Falls 61, McBee 47
Greenville 80, Blue Ridge 50
Greenville Hurricanes 71, Oakbrook Prep 59
Greenwood 66, Laurens 59
Greer Middle College 60, St. Joseph 58
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53
Hilton Head Island 79, Beaufort 70
Hilton Head Prep 76, Beaufort 68
Irmo 52, Blythewood 39
J.L. Mann 64, Wade Hampton (G) 63
James F. Byrnes 56, Spartanburg 53
Jefferson Davis Academy 82, Holly Hill Academy 65
Lancaster 74, Westwood 61
Lee Central 80, Buford 46
Lewisville 86, North Central 55
Lower Richland 80, Crestwood 62
Lugoff-Elgin 70, Spring Valley 59
Marlboro County 74, Darlington 51
Mauldin 77, Hillcrest 51
McCormick 64, High Point Academy 63
Newberry 66, Clinton 53
North Augusta 62, Airport 44
North Charleston 88, Burke 86
North Myrtle Beach 62, Hartsville 61
Northwestern 85, Elevation Prep, N.C. 69
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45, Dreher 42
Palmetto 58, Belton-Honea Path 50
R.B. Stall 66, Summerville 56
Ridge View 54, Richland Northeast 38
Rock Hill 39, Fort Mill 27
Saluda 51, Fox Creek 44
Seneca 109, Powdersville 91
South Pointe 58, York Comprehensive 52
Southside 58, Chesnee 54
Spartanburg Christian 54, Spartanburg Day 34
St. James 68, Socastee 23
Stratford 56, Wando 54
Strom Thurmond 51, Swansea 48
Travelers Rest 66, Greer 53
Trinity Byrnes School 58, Wilson Hall 29
Union County 65, Mid-Carolina 42
W.J. Keenan 87, Indian Land 52
Wagener-Salley 66, Estill 47
Walhalla 63, Pickens 54
West Florence 53, South Florence 48
West Oak 61, Liberty 53
Westside 66, T.L. Hanna 56
White Knoll 67, Chapin 48
Wilson 54, Myrtle Beach 52
Woodmont 69, Easley 49
Woodruff 65, Emerald 59, OT
Wren 60, D.W. Daniel 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 62, Lakewood 50
Aiken 70, Midland Valley 26
Andrew Jackson 58, Central 18
Aynor 35, Cheraw 25
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Ninety Six 40
Beaufort 42, Hilton Head Island 38
Ben Lippen 45, Heathwood Hall 43
Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 11
Blacksburg 59, Greenville Technical Charter 11
Bluffton 27, Colleton County 16
Boiling Springs 35, Gaffney 25
Brashier Middle College 57, Landrum 31
Camden 91, Chester 25
Carolina Forest 42, Conway 30
Carvers Bay 55, Andrews 33
Cathedral Academy 55, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 37
Charleston Charter 53, Palmetto Scholars Academy 28
Christ Church Episcopal 60, Southside Christian 33
Clinton 47, Newberry 27
Clover 79, Nation Ford 57
Crestwood 61, Lower Richland 42
D.W. Daniel 40, Wren 31
Darlington 55, Marlboro County 49
Dillon 56, Lake City 14
Dillon Christian 28, Pee Dee Academy 26
Dorman 53, Riverside 42
Eastside 49, Berea 26
Eau Claire 47, Columbia 41
Fairfield Central 41, Catawba Ridge 38
Georgetown 51, Hanahan 18
Goose Creek 49, Berkeley 33
Greenville 42, Blue Ridge 40
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53
Irmo 46, Blythewood 21
J.L. Mann 46, Wade Hampton (G) 34
James F. Byrnes 54, Spartanburg 44
Latta 57, East Clarendon 48
Laurens 53, Greenwood 45
Lee Central 49, Buford 37
Lugoff-Elgin 70, Spring Valley 59
Manning 71, Waccamaw 28
Mauldin 54, Hillcrest 44
Mullins 57, Kingstree 16
North Augusta 70, Airport 24
North Central 42, Lewisville 31
North Myrtle Beach 54, Hartsville 46
Oakbrook Prep 60, Greenville Hurricanes 18
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Dreher 40
Palmetto 50, Belton-Honea Path 46
Patrick Henry Academy 44, Dorchester Academy 40
Philip Simmons 51, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 22
Ridge View 67, Richland Northeast 37
Rock Hill 39, Fort Mill 27
Saluda 45, Fox Creek 22
Socastee 40, St. James 17
South Aiken 48, Brookland-Cayce 37, OT
South Pointe 52, York Comprehensive 9
Southside 70, Chesnee 22
Summerville 39, R.B. Stall 27
Union County 57, Mid-Carolina 40
W.J. Keenan 84, Indian Land 25
Wando 75, Stratford 21
West Florence 55, South Florence 53, OT
West Oak 53, Liberty 50
Westside 60, T.L. Hanna 59
Westwood 67, Lancaster 18
White Knoll 44, Chapin 16
Wilson 58, Myrtle Beach 51, OT
Wilson Hall 65, Trinity Byrnes School 27
Woodmont 47, Easley 23
Woodruff 76, Emerald 59
