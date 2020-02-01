Friday High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 72, Crestwood 47
Abbeville, La. 72, Batesburg-Leesville 48
Aiken 53, South Aiken 49
Andrew Jackson 90, Chesterfield 50
Bishop England 81, Waccamaw 50
Blackville-Hilda 58, Wagener-Salley 45
Carolina Forest 83, Socastee 57
Chapman 64, Southside 39
Colleton County 88, Beaufort 64
Dillon Christian 79, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 62
Dixie 65, Whitmire 36
Dorman 63, Spartanburg 37
Dutch Fork 45, Chapin 40
East Clarendon 66, Hannah-Pamplico 60
Eastside 90, Berea 74
Edisto 51, Strom Thurmond 33
Estill 59, North 49
Fox Creek 62, Ninety Six 51
Goose Creek 45, Cane Bay 30
Greenville 70, Blue Ridge 37
Greenwood 60, Westside 56
Hammond 46, Heathwood Hall 42
Hartsville 44, North Myrtle Beach 41
Hillcrest 70, Gaffney 54
Hilton Head Island 35, Bluffton 24
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 73, Denmark-Olar 64
Irmo 77, Spring Valley 65
J.L. Mann 57, Woodmont 48
James F. Byrnes 74, Riverside 44
James Island 60, Stratford 59
Johnsonville 56, Carvers Bay 47
Kingstree 56, Andrews 47
Lancaster 69, York Comprehensive 39
Laurence Manning Academy 80, Florence Christian 43
Lower Richland 60, Dreher 38
Marion 53, Lake City 51
Marlboro County 81, Darlington 72
Mauldin 93, Boiling Springs 57
Mid-Carolina 55, Clinton 46
Midland Valley 50, Airport 32
Mullins 75, Latta 57
Myrtle Beach 57, Wilson 41
North Augusta 65, Brookland-Cayce 47
North Charleston 58, Timberland 44
Northwestern 70, Clover 60
Oakbrook Prep 61, Greenwood Christian 21
Orangeburg Prep 56, Wilson Hall 49
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Lakewood 41
Porter-Gaud 83, Northwood Academy 63
Powdersville 88, Pendleton 47
Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Williston-Elko 58
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65, May River 41
Rock Hill 54, Nation Ford 37
South Pointe 79, Ridge View 69
Southside Christian 82, Greer Middle College 67
Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 31
Sumter 57, Lugoff-Elgin 38
Union County 73, Woodruff 47
W.J. Keenan 51, Fairfield Central 39
Wade Hampton (G) 61, T.L. Hanna 60
West Florence 61, St. James 33
Westwood 41, Richland Northeast 38
White Knoll 52, Lexington 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 49, Midland Valley 22
Andrew Jackson 51, Chesterfield 32
Andrews 51, Kingstree 27
Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 26
Ben Lippen 57, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53
Bishop England 81, Waccamaw 34
Blacksburg 68, Landrum 50
Bluffton 54, Hilton Head Island 36
Brashier Middle College 46, St. Joseph 42
Buford 53, Lewisville 12
Camden 55, Catawba Ridge 27
Carvers Bay 51, Johnsonville 33
Christ Church Episcopal 57, Greenville Technical Charter 18
Clinton 38, Mid-Carolina 28
Clover 69, Northwestern 31
Columbia 43, Calhoun County 35
Crestwood 47, A.C. Flora 24
Denmark-Olar 56, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 19
Dorchester Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 33
Dorman 63, Spartanburg 60
Dreher 38, Lower Richland 32
Dutch Fork 64, Chapin 13
East Clarendon 49, Hannah-Pamplico 16
Eastside 45, Berea 42
Fort Dorchester 53, West Ashley 42
Fox Creek 34, Ninety Six 31
Gilbert 41, Swansea 36
Goose Creek 44, Cane Bay 33
Greenville 79, Blue Ridge 74
Greer 62, Travelers Rest 49
Hammond 40, Heathwood Hall 29
Hanahan 32, Academic Magnet 24
Hillcrest 48, Gaffney 38
Irmo 71, Spring Valley 40
J.L. Mann 54, Woodmont 39
James F. Byrnes 56, Riverside 32
Latta 57, Mullins 52
Lexington 40, White Knoll 38
Loris 51, Cheraw 9
McBee 44, Timmonsville 43
North Augusta 84, Brookland-Cayce 21
North Central 54, Central 46
North Charleston 64, Timberland 31
North Myrtle Beach 60, Hartsville 32
Oakbrook Prep 61, Greenwood Christian 21
Orangeburg Prep 46, Wilson Hall 35
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Lakewood 33
Palmetto Scholars Academy 46, St. John’s 38
R.B. Stall 64, Hemingway 28
Rock Hill 52, Nation Ford 51
Saluda 77, Silver Bluff 43
Socastee 37, Carolina Forest 33
South Aiken 24, Aiken 10
South Florence 55, Conway 25
South Pointe 79, Ridge View 69
Southside Christian 48, Greer Middle College 35
Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 31
Sumter 37, Lugoff-Elgin 21
T.L. Hanna 44, Wade Hampton (G) 26
West Florence 37, St. James 26
Westside 50, Greenwood 27
Westwood 67, Richland Northeast 29
Williston-Elko 47, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41
Woodland 26, Whale Branch 25
