Friday High School Basketball

Posted: / Updated:
AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 72, Crestwood 47

Abbeville, La. 72, Batesburg-Leesville 48

Aiken 53, South Aiken 49

Andrew Jackson 90, Chesterfield 50

Bishop England 81, Waccamaw 50

Blackville-Hilda 58, Wagener-Salley 45

Carolina Forest 83, Socastee 57

Chapman 64, Southside 39

Colleton County 88, Beaufort 64

Dillon Christian 79, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 62

Dixie 65, Whitmire 36

Dorman 63, Spartanburg 37

Dutch Fork 45, Chapin 40

East Clarendon 66, Hannah-Pamplico 60

Eastside 90, Berea 74

Edisto 51, Strom Thurmond 33

Estill 59, North 49

Fox Creek 62, Ninety Six 51

Goose Creek 45, Cane Bay 30

Greenville 70, Blue Ridge 37

Greenwood 60, Westside 56

Hammond 46, Heathwood Hall 42

Hartsville 44, North Myrtle Beach 41

Hillcrest 70, Gaffney 54

Hilton Head Island 35, Bluffton 24

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 73, Denmark-Olar 64

Irmo 77, Spring Valley 65

J.L. Mann 57, Woodmont 48

James F. Byrnes 74, Riverside 44

James Island 60, Stratford 59

Johnsonville 56, Carvers Bay 47

Kingstree 56, Andrews 47

Lancaster 69, York Comprehensive 39

Laurence Manning Academy 80, Florence Christian 43

Lower Richland 60, Dreher 38

Marion 53, Lake City 51

Marlboro County 81, Darlington 72

Mauldin 93, Boiling Springs 57

Mid-Carolina 55, Clinton 46

Midland Valley 50, Airport 32

Mullins 75, Latta 57

Myrtle Beach 57, Wilson 41

North Augusta 65, Brookland-Cayce 47

North Charleston 58, Timberland 44

Northwestern 70, Clover 60

Oakbrook Prep 61, Greenwood Christian 21

Orangeburg Prep 56, Wilson Hall 49

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Lakewood 41

Porter-Gaud 83, Northwood Academy 63

Powdersville 88, Pendleton 47

Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Williston-Elko 58

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65, May River 41

Rock Hill 54, Nation Ford 37

South Pointe 79, Ridge View 69

Southside Christian 82, Greer Middle College 67

Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 31

Sumter 57, Lugoff-Elgin 38

Union County 73, Woodruff 47

W.J. Keenan 51, Fairfield Central 39

Wade Hampton (G) 61, T.L. Hanna 60

West Florence 61, St. James 33

Westwood 41, Richland Northeast 38

White Knoll 52, Lexington 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 49, Midland Valley 22

Andrew Jackson 51, Chesterfield 32

Andrews 51, Kingstree 27

Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 26

Ben Lippen 57, Augusta Christian, Ga. 53

Bishop England 81, Waccamaw 34

Blacksburg 68, Landrum 50

Bluffton 54, Hilton Head Island 36

Brashier Middle College 46, St. Joseph 42

Buford 53, Lewisville 12

Camden 55, Catawba Ridge 27

Carvers Bay 51, Johnsonville 33

Christ Church Episcopal 57, Greenville Technical Charter 18

Clinton 38, Mid-Carolina 28

Clover 69, Northwestern 31

Columbia 43, Calhoun County 35

Crestwood 47, A.C. Flora 24

Denmark-Olar 56, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 19

Dorchester Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 33

Dorman 63, Spartanburg 60

Dreher 38, Lower Richland 32

Dutch Fork 64, Chapin 13

East Clarendon 49, Hannah-Pamplico 16

Eastside 45, Berea 42

Fort Dorchester 53, West Ashley 42

Fox Creek 34, Ninety Six 31

Gilbert 41, Swansea 36

Goose Creek 44, Cane Bay 33

Greenville 79, Blue Ridge 74

Greer 62, Travelers Rest 49

Hammond 40, Heathwood Hall 29

Hanahan 32, Academic Magnet 24

Hillcrest 48, Gaffney 38

Irmo 71, Spring Valley 40

J.L. Mann 54, Woodmont 39

James F. Byrnes 56, Riverside 32

Latta 57, Mullins 52

Lexington 40, White Knoll 38

Loris 51, Cheraw 9

McBee 44, Timmonsville 43

North Augusta 84, Brookland-Cayce 21

North Central 54, Central 46

North Charleston 64, Timberland 31

North Myrtle Beach 60, Hartsville 32

Oakbrook Prep 61, Greenwood Christian 21

Orangeburg Prep 46, Wilson Hall 35

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Lakewood 33

Palmetto Scholars Academy 46, St. John’s 38

R.B. Stall 64, Hemingway 28

Rock Hill 52, Nation Ford 51

Saluda 77, Silver Bluff 43

Socastee 37, Carolina Forest 33

South Aiken 24, Aiken 10

South Florence 55, Conway 25

South Pointe 79, Ridge View 69

Southside Christian 48, Greer Middle College 35

Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 31

Sumter 37, Lugoff-Elgin 21

T.L. Hanna 44, Wade Hampton (G) 26

West Florence 37, St. James 26

Westside 50, Greenwood 27

Westwood 67, Richland Northeast 29

Williston-Elko 47, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41

Woodland 26, Whale Branch 25

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

