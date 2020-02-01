Friday High School Basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson was defeated by No. 7 NC State at Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday. Although they had three double-digit scorers on the night, the Tigers fell to the Wolfpack 79-60.

Clemson (7-14, 3-7) knocked down six 3-pointers, but NC State (20-1, 9-1) sank 14 shots from deep. The Tigers shot 37.9 percent from the field, and the Wolfpack finished with a shooting percentage of 41.2. NC State also went 9-for-11 at the free throw line and pulled down 42 rebounds. As for Clemson, the Tigers corralled 39 boards and tallied 24 points in the paint. The Wolfpack's 20 points off turnovers proved to be critical.