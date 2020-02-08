Friday High School basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38

Abbeville 110, Silver Bluff 60

Aiken 69, Airport 44

Beaufort 34, Hilton Head Prep 30

Bluffton 58, Colleton County 56

Brookland-Cayce 50, Midland Valley 48

Burke 70, Timberland 23

Cane Bay 51, Stratford 29

Cardinal Newman 64, Heathwood Hall 52

Carvers Bay 58, Andrews 54

Cathedral Academy 63, Summerville Faith Christian 38

Chapin 49, River Bluff 44

Cheraw 60, Dillon 41

Chesterfield 56, Central 53, OT

Columbia 70, C.A. Johnson 38

Conway 70, Carolina Forest 57

Crestwood 53, Dreher 25

Darlington 66, Hartsville 62

Denmark-Olar 79, Williston-Elko 54

Dutch Fork 77, Lexington 64

East Clarendon 56, Latta 51

Emerald 65, Clinton 42

Fox Creek 69, Saluda 44

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 88, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 52

Georgetown 46, Bishop England 44

Goose Creek 41, Wando 39

Greer Middle College 84, Landrum 68

Hammond 54, Ben Lippen 41

Irmo 63, Lugoff-Elgin 49

James Island 63, Berkeley 44

Marion 77, Aynor 49

Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 49, Hampton Park Christian 44

Ninety Six 59, Batesburg-Leesville 55

North 69, Blackville-Hilda 52

North Augusta 67, South Aiken 50

Pelion 50, Swansea 48

Pickens 34, Belton-Honea Path 24

Richland Northeast 56, Ridge View 54

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61, Wade Hampton (H) 59

South Columbus, N.C. 58, Green Sea Floyds 37

Southside Christian 72, Greenville Technical Charter 24

St. James 57, Socastee 51

St. John’s Christian Academy 67, Jefferson Davis Academy 55

Strom Thurmond 57, Gilbert 49

Sumter 47, Blythewood 46

T.L. Hanna 63, Greenwood 62

Wagener-Salley 60, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51

West Florence 76, South Florence 53

West Oak 51, Powdersville 49

Woodruff 61, Mid-Carolina 50

Wren 82, Palmetto 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

W.J. Keenan vs. Indian Land, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 44, Aiken 24

Beaufort 34, Hilton Head Island 30

Bishop England 57, Georgetown 20

Bluffton 51, Colleton County 37

Brookland-Cayce 43, Midland Valley 26

Burke 70, Timberland 23

C.A. Johnson 32, Columbia 30

Cane Bay 55, Stratford 34

Cardinal Newman 69, Heathwood Hall 19

Carvers Bay 74, Andrews 58

Cathedral Academy 63, Summerville Faith Christian 38

Chesterfield 49, Central 25

Crestwood 53, Dreher 25

Denmark-Olar 61, Williston-Elko 27

Dorchester Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27

East Clarendon 56, Latta 51

Emerald 65, Clinton 42

Fort Dorchester 61, R.B. Stall 59

Goose Creek 44, Wando 35

Hammond 55, Ben Lippen 36

Irmo 69, Lugoff-Elgin 12

James Island 40, Berkeley 27

Johnsonville 40, Hannah-Pamplico 25

Laurens Academy 33, Newberry Academy 24

Lexington 59, Dutch Fork 53

Marion 79, Aynor 0

Military Magnet Academy 63, Charleston Charter 18

North Augusta 54, South Aiken 25

North Charleston 54, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 30

North Myrtle Beach 59, Myrtle Beach 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58, A.C. Flora 39

Pickens 34, Belton-Honea Path 24

Ridge Spring-Monetta 72, Wagener-Salley 31

River Bluff 57, Chapin 25

Saluda 47, Fox Creek 30

Socastee 53, St. James 21

South Florence 42, West Florence 38

Spartanburg Christian 44, Oakbrook Prep 36

Strom Thurmond 43, Gilbert 33

Summerville 52, West Ashley 15

T.L. Hanna 55, Greenwood 36

Woodruff 61, Mid-Carolina 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

W.J. Keenan vs. Indian Land, ppd.

