Friday High School basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. — NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

Clemson enters the contest with a 3-1 all-time record against Notre Dame, including most recently a 30-3 victory in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in 2018. Clemson's top-ranked scoring defense held Notre Dame to three points, tied for the fewest points in Notre Dame’s bowl history, as Clemson earned the 14th victory of its 15-0 national championship campaign.