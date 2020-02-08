Friday High School basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38
Abbeville 110, Silver Bluff 60
Aiken 69, Airport 44
Beaufort 34, Hilton Head Prep 30
Bluffton 58, Colleton County 56
Brookland-Cayce 50, Midland Valley 48
Burke 70, Timberland 23
Cane Bay 51, Stratford 29
Cardinal Newman 64, Heathwood Hall 52
Carvers Bay 58, Andrews 54
Cathedral Academy 63, Summerville Faith Christian 38
Chapin 49, River Bluff 44
Cheraw 60, Dillon 41
Chesterfield 56, Central 53, OT
Columbia 70, C.A. Johnson 38
Conway 70, Carolina Forest 57
Crestwood 53, Dreher 25
Darlington 66, Hartsville 62
Denmark-Olar 79, Williston-Elko 54
Dutch Fork 77, Lexington 64
East Clarendon 56, Latta 51
Emerald 65, Clinton 42
Fox Creek 69, Saluda 44
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 88, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 52
Georgetown 46, Bishop England 44
Goose Creek 41, Wando 39
Greer Middle College 84, Landrum 68
Hammond 54, Ben Lippen 41
Irmo 63, Lugoff-Elgin 49
James Island 63, Berkeley 44
Marion 77, Aynor 49
Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 49, Hampton Park Christian 44
Ninety Six 59, Batesburg-Leesville 55
North 69, Blackville-Hilda 52
North Augusta 67, South Aiken 50
Pelion 50, Swansea 48
Pickens 34, Belton-Honea Path 24
Richland Northeast 56, Ridge View 54
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61, Wade Hampton (H) 59
South Columbus, N.C. 58, Green Sea Floyds 37
Southside Christian 72, Greenville Technical Charter 24
St. James 57, Socastee 51
St. John’s Christian Academy 67, Jefferson Davis Academy 55
Strom Thurmond 57, Gilbert 49
Sumter 47, Blythewood 46
T.L. Hanna 63, Greenwood 62
Wagener-Salley 60, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
West Florence 76, South Florence 53
West Oak 51, Powdersville 49
Woodruff 61, Mid-Carolina 50
Wren 82, Palmetto 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
W.J. Keenan vs. Indian Land, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 44, Aiken 24
Beaufort 34, Hilton Head Island 30
Bishop England 57, Georgetown 20
Bluffton 51, Colleton County 37
Brookland-Cayce 43, Midland Valley 26
Burke 70, Timberland 23
C.A. Johnson 32, Columbia 30
Cane Bay 55, Stratford 34
Cardinal Newman 69, Heathwood Hall 19
Carvers Bay 74, Andrews 58
Cathedral Academy 63, Summerville Faith Christian 38
Chesterfield 49, Central 25
Crestwood 53, Dreher 25
Denmark-Olar 61, Williston-Elko 27
Dorchester Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27
East Clarendon 56, Latta 51
Emerald 65, Clinton 42
Fort Dorchester 61, R.B. Stall 59
Goose Creek 44, Wando 35
Hammond 55, Ben Lippen 36
Irmo 69, Lugoff-Elgin 12
James Island 40, Berkeley 27
Johnsonville 40, Hannah-Pamplico 25
Laurens Academy 33, Newberry Academy 24
Lexington 59, Dutch Fork 53
Marion 79, Aynor 0
Military Magnet Academy 63, Charleston Charter 18
North Augusta 54, South Aiken 25
North Charleston 54, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 30
North Myrtle Beach 59, Myrtle Beach 45
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58, A.C. Flora 39
Pickens 34, Belton-Honea Path 24
Ridge Spring-Monetta 72, Wagener-Salley 31
River Bluff 57, Chapin 25
Saluda 47, Fox Creek 30
Socastee 53, St. James 21
South Florence 42, West Florence 38
Spartanburg Christian 44, Oakbrook Prep 36
Strom Thurmond 43, Gilbert 33
Summerville 52, West Ashley 15
T.L. Hanna 55, Greenwood 36
Woodruff 61, Mid-Carolina 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
W.J. Keenan vs. Indian Land, ppd.
