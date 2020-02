Friday high school basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. -Â Sam Weatherly totaled 14 strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched of two-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

It's the most strikeouts by a Clemson pitcher since Kris Benson fanned 15 Miami batters in the 1996 College World Series.