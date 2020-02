The High Point girls team is moving on the the 1A state championship game following Friday afternoon’s 76-55 win over Estill. The Grizzlies face Military Magnet next Saturday morning at USC’s Colonial Life Arena.

The High Point boys fell to Great Falls, 86-66, in their 1A upper state final later Friday.

Wren’s Bryce McGowens had 21 points, 17 in the opening half, but it wasn’t enough as the Hurricanes fell to Ridge View, 59-55, in the 4A upper state final.