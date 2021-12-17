Friday High School Basketball Highlights from Byrnes and Southside Christian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - On Thursday, the CDC announced that it's advising people to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson. They say the J&J can lead to a very rare, but serious, side effect.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, with Prisma Health, says the J&J vaccine is not being recalled, but that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being put on a higher level. He says this doesn't mean people can't still get the J&J, because the benefits massively outweigh the risks. Dr. Albrecht says the CDC's announcement doesn't come as a shock to him.