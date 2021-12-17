Friday High School Basketball Highlights from Byrnes and Southside Christian

Byrnes defeats Greer in both boys and girls basketball and Southside Christian holds off St. Joseph’s.
Friday scores listed below:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 73, Jefferson Davis Academy 25
Beaufort Academy 61, St. John’s Christian Academy 48
Ben Lippen 53, Northside Christian 41
Bob Jones Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 55
Brookland-Cayce 54, Lower Richland 49
Broome 64, Ninety Six 44
Buford 62, Lamar 59
Cane Bay 45, Hanahan 41
Catawba Ridge 44, Nation Ford 40
Cathedral Academy 80, Palmetto Christian Academy 50
Central 60, Chesterfield 58
Conway 80, Philip Simmons 63
Crestwood 83, Lee Central 31
Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 24
Gaffney 58, Greenwood 52
Greer Middle College 37, Carolina High and Academy 31
Hartsville 53, North Augusta 41
Legion Collegiate 64, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 53
Moscow, Idaho 70, Battery Creek 54
Oakbrook Prep 62, Blacksburg 45
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Lake Marion 49
Pee Dee Academy 47, Florence Christian 35
Richard Winn Academy 41, Newberry Academy 30
Socastee 65, Georgetown 53
St. James 39, Waccamaw 36
Summerville Faith Christian 51, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13
Sumter 58, Lakewood 45
Wade Hampton (G) 64, Woodmont 56
West Florence 62, Myrtle Beach 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 58, Hephzibah, Ga. 33
Aquinas, Ga. 37, Fox Creek 30
Camden 100, Lugoff-Elgin 13
Catawba Ridge 70, Nation Ford 40
Cheraw 61, North Central 25
Chesterfield 60, Central 12
D.W. Daniel 43, Crescent 33
Easley HomeSchool 61, Providence HomeSchool 43
Gaffney 61, Greenwood 50
Great Falls 50, Indian Land 26
Holy Trinity Classical Christian 49, Summerville Faith Christian 19
James Island 56, May River 30
Legion Collegiate 44, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 36
Lower Richland 50, Brookland-Cayce 4
Lucy G. Beckham 56, Colleton County 39
Mid-Carolina 58, Chapin 30
Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Lake Marion 24
Palmetto 59, Belton-Honea Path 56
Pee Dee Academy 31, Florence Christian 21
Powdersville 35, Easley 17
Socastee 2, Georgetown 0
South Pointe 47, Northwestern 45
St. James 48, Waccamaw 34
Stratford 61, White Knoll 9
Strom Thurmond 38, Airport 23
Sumter 77, Lancaster 35
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 78, Fort Mill 37
Whale Branch 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 51
Woodmont 50, Wade Hampton (G) 49
Woodruff 56, Laurens 36