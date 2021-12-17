Friday High School Basketball Highlights from Byrnes and Southside Christian

Byrnes defeats Greer in both boys and girls basketball and Southside Christian holds off St. Joseph’s.

Friday scores listed below:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 73, Jefferson Davis Academy 25

Beaufort Academy 61, St. John’s Christian Academy 48

Ben Lippen 53, Northside Christian 41

Bob Jones Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 55

Brookland-Cayce 54, Lower Richland 49

Broome 64, Ninety Six 44

Buford 62, Lamar 59

Cane Bay 45, Hanahan 41

Catawba Ridge 44, Nation Ford 40

Cathedral Academy 80, Palmetto Christian Academy 50

Central 60, Chesterfield 58

Conway 80, Philip Simmons 63

Crestwood 83, Lee Central 31

Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 24

Gaffney 58, Greenwood 52

Greer Middle College 37, Carolina High and Academy 31

Hartsville 53, North Augusta 41

Legion Collegiate 64, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 53

Moscow, Idaho 70, Battery Creek 54

Oakbrook Prep 62, Blacksburg 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Lake Marion 49

Pee Dee Academy 47, Florence Christian 35

Richard Winn Academy 41, Newberry Academy 30

Socastee 65, Georgetown 53

St. James 39, Waccamaw 36

Summerville Faith Christian 51, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13

Sumter 58, Lakewood 45

Wade Hampton (G) 64, Woodmont 56

West Florence 62, Myrtle Beach 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 58, Hephzibah, Ga. 33

Aquinas, Ga. 37, Fox Creek 30

Camden 100, Lugoff-Elgin 13

Catawba Ridge 70, Nation Ford 40

Cheraw 61, North Central 25

Chesterfield 60, Central 12

D.W. Daniel 43, Crescent 33

Easley HomeSchool 61, Providence HomeSchool 43

Gaffney 61, Greenwood 50

Great Falls 50, Indian Land 26

Holy Trinity Classical Christian 49, Summerville Faith Christian 19

James Island 56, May River 30

Legion Collegiate 44, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 36

Lower Richland 50, Brookland-Cayce 4

Lucy G. Beckham 56, Colleton County 39

Mid-Carolina 58, Chapin 30

Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Lake Marion 24

Palmetto 59, Belton-Honea Path 56

Pee Dee Academy 31, Florence Christian 21

Powdersville 35, Easley 17

Socastee 2, Georgetown 0

South Pointe 47, Northwestern 45

St. James 48, Waccamaw 34

Stratford 61, White Knoll 9

Strom Thurmond 38, Airport 23

Sumter 77, Lancaster 35

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 78, Fort Mill 37

Whale Branch 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 51

Woodmont 50, Wade Hampton (G) 49

Woodruff 56, Laurens 36

