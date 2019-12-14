Friday’s High School basketball

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 73, Emerald 54

Andrew Jackson Academy 81, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 56

Andrews 56, Georgetown 52

Belton-Honea Path 83, Powdersville 78

Ben Lippen 45, Wagener-Salley 44

Berkeley 63, Woodland 60

Bishop England 93, Northwood Academy 75

Boiling Springs 61, Broome 46

Brashier Middle College 40, St. Joseph 39

Brookland-Cayce 54, Lexington 53

Cane Bay 70, Palmetto 34

Carvers Bay 66, Hemingway 59

Chapin 47, Mid-Carolina 23

Charleston Collegiate 81, Low Country Prep 18

Crestwood 66, Camden 63

D.W. Daniel 63, Seneca 60, OT

Dillon Christian 74, Carolina Academy 45

Dorman 70, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 54

Dutch Fork 38, Dreher 32

Easley 67, Pickens 62

First Baptist 63, Colleton County 57

Fort Dorchester 54, Burke 46

Fox Creek 65, Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 35

Gaffney 42, Union County 41

Great Falls 52, Andrew Jackson 47

Greenville 57, J.L. Mann 46

Greenville Hurricanes 58, Shannon Forest Christian 54

Greenwood 55, White Knoll 50

High Point Academy 55, McCormick 50

Hilton Head Prep 44, Cathedral Academy 40

Lancaster 66, Indian Land 48

Laurens 55, Clinton 41

Liberty 80, Berea 66

Manning 68, Scott’s Branch 37

Midland Valley 52, Columbia 45

Military Magnet Academy 91, St. John’s 50

Newberry 84, Fairfield Central 66

North Myrtle Beach 44, Loris 43

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, Porter-Gaud 58

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53, Calhoun County 49

Philip Simmons 63, Academic Magnet 48

Richland Northeast 41, Spring Valley 37

South Pointe 59, Rock Hill 44

Spartanburg 58, Northwestern 52

Spartanburg Day 73, Hampton Park Christian 33

St. James 56, Waccamaw 37

Strom Thurmond 64, Saluda 49

Summerville 51, Goose Creek 45

Swansea 38, Airport 36

Thomson, Ga. 54, Aiken 51

Timmonsville 73, Hannah-Pamplico 44

Travelers Rest 89, Wren 88, OT

W.J. Keenan 58, Lower Richland 49

Walhalla 60, Pendleton 56

Wando 62, R.B. Stall 42

West Ashley 40, James Island 37

Whale Branch 72, Beaufort 49

Whitmire 75, Ware Shoals 35

Wilson Hall 44, Northside Christian 27

Woodmont 62, Hillcrest 61

York Comprehensive 67, Clover 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blythewood vs. Westwood, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 41, Swansea 17

Batesburg-Leesville 47, Gilbert 29

Berkeley 31, Woodland 25

Blue Ridge 70, Landrum 19

Boiling Springs 26, Broome 21

Camden 87, Lugoff-Elgin 35

Cane Bay 63, Palmetto Scholars Academy 20

Catawba Ridge 29, Fort Mill 27

Chesterfield 48, Cheraw 17

Clinton 34, Laurens 17

Clover 56, York Comprehensive 11

Crestwood 59, Lee Central 30

Darlington 48, Lamar 10

Dillon 69, Latta 51

Dreher 57, Dutch Fork 47

Easley 35, Pickens 20

Fairfield Central 75, Newberry 31

First Baptist 61, Colleton County 49

Florence Christian 51, Marlboro Academy 41

Fort Dorchester 54, Burke 47

Gaffney 63, Union County 60

Goose Creek 50, Summerville 26

Greer 58, Chesnee 44

Hilton Head Christian Academy 58, Coastal Home School, Ga. 31

Hilton Head Prep 54, Cathedral Academy 25

J.L. Mann 57, Greenville 42

Lexington 52, Brookland-Cayce 17

Low Country Prep 65, Charleston Collegiate 6

Manning 68, Scott’s Branch 37

Mauldin 47, Eastside 44

McBee 58, Lewisville 29

Mid-Carolina 40, Chapin 37

Midland Valley 36, Columbia 30

Military Magnet Academy 72, St. John’s 31

Newberry Academy 38, Greenwood Christian 30

North Myrtle Beach 50, Loris 31

Northwood Academy 64, Bishop England 28

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Calhoun County 16

Palmetto 35, Crescent 25

Pendleton 49, Walhalla 37

Philip Simmons 84, Academic Magnet 17

Socastee 51, Green Sea Floyds 15

South Pointe 46, Rock Hill 43

Spring Valley 43, Richland Northeast 36

Sumter 69, Lakewood 25

Timberland 30, Hanahan 29

Timmonsville 56, Hannah-Pamplico 39

Travelers Rest 57, Wren 40

W.J. Keenan 56, Lower Richland 50

Wando 52, R.B. Stall 44

Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 57, Fox Creek 38

Whale Branch 40, Beaufort 35

White Knoll 44, Greenwood 28

Wilson 65, C.E. Murray 14

Wilson Hall 59, Northside Christian 15

Woodmont 40, Hillcrest 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

