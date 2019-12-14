Friday’s High School basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 73, Emerald 54
Andrew Jackson Academy 81, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 56
Andrews 56, Georgetown 52
Belton-Honea Path 83, Powdersville 78
Ben Lippen 45, Wagener-Salley 44
Berkeley 63, Woodland 60
Bishop England 93, Northwood Academy 75
Boiling Springs 61, Broome 46
Brashier Middle College 40, St. Joseph 39
Brookland-Cayce 54, Lexington 53
Cane Bay 70, Palmetto 34
Carvers Bay 66, Hemingway 59
Chapin 47, Mid-Carolina 23
Charleston Collegiate 81, Low Country Prep 18
Crestwood 66, Camden 63
D.W. Daniel 63, Seneca 60, OT
Dillon Christian 74, Carolina Academy 45
Dorman 70, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 54
Dutch Fork 38, Dreher 32
Easley 67, Pickens 62
First Baptist 63, Colleton County 57
Fort Dorchester 54, Burke 46
Fox Creek 65, Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 35
Gaffney 42, Union County 41
Great Falls 52, Andrew Jackson 47
Greenville 57, J.L. Mann 46
Greenville Hurricanes 58, Shannon Forest Christian 54
Greenwood 55, White Knoll 50
High Point Academy 55, McCormick 50
Hilton Head Prep 44, Cathedral Academy 40
Lancaster 66, Indian Land 48
Laurens 55, Clinton 41
Liberty 80, Berea 66
Manning 68, Scott’s Branch 37
Midland Valley 52, Columbia 45
Military Magnet Academy 91, St. John’s 50
Newberry 84, Fairfield Central 66
North Myrtle Beach 44, Loris 43
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, Porter-Gaud 58
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53, Calhoun County 49
Philip Simmons 63, Academic Magnet 48
Richland Northeast 41, Spring Valley 37
South Pointe 59, Rock Hill 44
Spartanburg 58, Northwestern 52
Spartanburg Day 73, Hampton Park Christian 33
St. James 56, Waccamaw 37
Strom Thurmond 64, Saluda 49
Summerville 51, Goose Creek 45
Swansea 38, Airport 36
Thomson, Ga. 54, Aiken 51
Timmonsville 73, Hannah-Pamplico 44
Travelers Rest 89, Wren 88, OT
W.J. Keenan 58, Lower Richland 49
Walhalla 60, Pendleton 56
Wando 62, R.B. Stall 42
West Ashley 40, James Island 37
Whale Branch 72, Beaufort 49
Whitmire 75, Ware Shoals 35
Wilson Hall 44, Northside Christian 27
Woodmont 62, Hillcrest 61
York Comprehensive 67, Clover 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blythewood vs. Westwood, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 41, Swansea 17
Batesburg-Leesville 47, Gilbert 29
Berkeley 31, Woodland 25
Blue Ridge 70, Landrum 19
Boiling Springs 26, Broome 21
Camden 87, Lugoff-Elgin 35
Cane Bay 63, Palmetto Scholars Academy 20
Catawba Ridge 29, Fort Mill 27
Chesterfield 48, Cheraw 17
Clinton 34, Laurens 17
Clover 56, York Comprehensive 11
Crestwood 59, Lee Central 30
Darlington 48, Lamar 10
Dillon 69, Latta 51
Dreher 57, Dutch Fork 47
Easley 35, Pickens 20
Fairfield Central 75, Newberry 31
First Baptist 61, Colleton County 49
Florence Christian 51, Marlboro Academy 41
Fort Dorchester 54, Burke 47
Gaffney 63, Union County 60
Goose Creek 50, Summerville 26
Greer 58, Chesnee 44
Hilton Head Christian Academy 58, Coastal Home School, Ga. 31
Hilton Head Prep 54, Cathedral Academy 25
J.L. Mann 57, Greenville 42
Lexington 52, Brookland-Cayce 17
Low Country Prep 65, Charleston Collegiate 6
Manning 68, Scott’s Branch 37
Mauldin 47, Eastside 44
McBee 58, Lewisville 29
Mid-Carolina 40, Chapin 37
Midland Valley 36, Columbia 30
Military Magnet Academy 72, St. John’s 31
Newberry Academy 38, Greenwood Christian 30
North Myrtle Beach 50, Loris 31
Northwood Academy 64, Bishop England 28
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Calhoun County 16
Palmetto 35, Crescent 25
Pendleton 49, Walhalla 37
Philip Simmons 84, Academic Magnet 17
Socastee 51, Green Sea Floyds 15
South Pointe 46, Rock Hill 43
Spring Valley 43, Richland Northeast 36
Sumter 69, Lakewood 25
Timberland 30, Hanahan 29
Timmonsville 56, Hannah-Pamplico 39
Travelers Rest 57, Wren 40
W.J. Keenan 56, Lower Richland 50
Wando 52, R.B. Stall 44
Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 57, Fox Creek 38
Whale Branch 40, Beaufort 35
White Knoll 44, Greenwood 28
Wilson 65, C.E. Murray 14
Wilson Hall 59, Northside Christian 15
Woodmont 40, Hillcrest 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blythewood vs. Westwood, ppd.
