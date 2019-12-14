Friday’s High School basketball

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Isaiah Bigelow made seven of Wofford's 19 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 28 points and the Terriers cruised past North Greenville 112-66. Bigelow, a freshman reserve who came in averaging 4.9 points per game, was 7 of 8 from the arc with the Terriers making 19 of 32 from long range for 59%. They shot 66% overall.

