countdown

D

H

M

S
WATCH LIVE NOW

Friday’s High School Basketball

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 58, Emerald 35

Aiken 70, Greenwood 59

Ashley Ridge 56, James Island 50

Batesburg-Leesville 77, Ben Lippen 75

Blythewood 46, Westwood 45

Carolina Forest 74, Marion 63

Carvers Bay 61, Cathedral Academy 22

Chapman 61, Pinewood Prep 46

Clover 63, Bluffton 41

Colleton County 78, Military Magnet Academy 38

Denmark-Olar 50, Blackville-Hilda 48

Dreher 69, Columbia 35

East Clarendon 72, Hannah-Pamplico 49

Fort Dorchester 60, Berkeley 57

Georgetown 74, Socastee 54

Goose Creek 45, Brookland-Cayce 32

Great Falls 64, York Comprehensive 62

Greenville 60, West Ashley 49

Greenville Classical Academy 50, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 45

Hanahan 57, Cross 47

Hilton Head Prep 49, Beaufort Academy 32

James F. Byrnes 73, Boiling Springs 41

Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Faith Christian, Ga. 42

Laurens 73, Belton-Honea Path 50

Philip Simmons 65, Stratford 59

Richard Winn Academy 41, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 9

Ridge View 71, Spring Valley 57

St. John’s Christian Academy 71, Charleston Collegiate 63

Summerville 55, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 51

Timberland 37, Airport 27

Wagener-Salley 76, North 69

West Florence 63, Wilson 53

Westside 61, D.W. Daniel 59

Whale Branch 63, Chapin 62

White Knoll 88, Clinton 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 33, Charleston Charter 28

Aiken 40, Greenwood 38

Batesburg-Leesville 46, Ben Lippen 35

Bluffton 46, River Ridge, Fla. 40

Clinton 31, White Knoll 28

Clover 57, Catawba Ridge 24

Denmark-Olar 50, Blackville-Hilda 48

Dorman 62, Gaffney 51

Dreher 69, Columbia 35

East Clarendon 71, Hannah-Pamplico 29

Emerald 55, Abbeville 50

Estill 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 45

Fort Dorchester 50, Berkeley 40

Greenville 73, Wren 37

James F. Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 33

Military Magnet Academy 52, Colleton County 46

Oakbrook Prep 59, Laurence Manning Academy 23

Philip Simmons 56, Stratford 38

Providence HomeSchool 33, Richard Winn Academy 29

Richard Winn Academy 44, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 30

Ridge View 76, Spring Valley 51

Socastee 48, Georgetown 38

South Pointe 73, Nation Ford 49

Ware Shoals 43, Dixie 36

Westwood 62, Blythewood 30

Wilson 76, West Florence 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store