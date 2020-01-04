Friday’s High School Basketball

Saint Louis, Mo. – The most prestigious honor in college soccer will once again reside in Clemson, S.C., as Robbie Robinson was named the recipient of the MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this evening. This is the third time a member of the Clemson program has won the award, with Bruce Murray and Wojtek Krakowiak winning in 1987 and 1998, respectively.

Robinson recorded 18 goals and nine assists for the men’s soccer team this past season. For his outstanding play, Robinson was named a First Team All-American, First Team All-South Region, First Team All-ACC and the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year.