Friday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 58, Emerald 35
Aiken 70, Greenwood 59
Ashley Ridge 56, James Island 50
Batesburg-Leesville 77, Ben Lippen 75
Blythewood 46, Westwood 45
Carolina Forest 74, Marion 63
Carvers Bay 61, Cathedral Academy 22
Chapman 61, Pinewood Prep 46
Clover 63, Bluffton 41
Colleton County 78, Military Magnet Academy 38
Denmark-Olar 50, Blackville-Hilda 48
Dreher 69, Columbia 35
East Clarendon 72, Hannah-Pamplico 49
Fort Dorchester 60, Berkeley 57
Georgetown 74, Socastee 54
Goose Creek 45, Brookland-Cayce 32
Great Falls 64, York Comprehensive 62
Greenville 60, West Ashley 49
Greenville Classical Academy 50, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 45
Hanahan 57, Cross 47
Hilton Head Prep 49, Beaufort Academy 32
James F. Byrnes 73, Boiling Springs 41
Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Faith Christian, Ga. 42
Laurens 73, Belton-Honea Path 50
Philip Simmons 65, Stratford 59
Richard Winn Academy 41, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 9
Ridge View 71, Spring Valley 57
St. John’s Christian Academy 71, Charleston Collegiate 63
Summerville 55, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 51
Timberland 37, Airport 27
Wagener-Salley 76, North 69
West Florence 63, Wilson 53
Westside 61, D.W. Daniel 59
Whale Branch 63, Chapin 62
White Knoll 88, Clinton 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 33, Charleston Charter 28
Aiken 40, Greenwood 38
Batesburg-Leesville 46, Ben Lippen 35
Bluffton 46, River Ridge, Fla. 40
Clinton 31, White Knoll 28
Clover 57, Catawba Ridge 24
Denmark-Olar 50, Blackville-Hilda 48
Dorman 62, Gaffney 51
Dreher 69, Columbia 35
East Clarendon 71, Hannah-Pamplico 29
Emerald 55, Abbeville 50
Estill 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 45
Fort Dorchester 50, Berkeley 40
Greenville 73, Wren 37
James F. Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 33
Military Magnet Academy 52, Colleton County 46
Oakbrook Prep 59, Laurence Manning Academy 23
Philip Simmons 56, Stratford 38
Providence HomeSchool 33, Richard Winn Academy 29
Richard Winn Academy 44, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 30
Ridge View 76, Spring Valley 51
Socastee 48, Georgetown 38
South Pointe 73, Nation Ford 49
Ware Shoals 43, Dixie 36
Westwood 62, Blythewood 30
Wilson 76, West Florence 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)