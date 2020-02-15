Friday’s High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 68, Dreher 47
Andrew Jackson 75, Lee Central 60
Andrew Jackson Academy 86, Patrick Henry Academy 35
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 75, Hilton Head Christian Academy 45
Blythewood 81, Spring Valley 54
Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 50
Cane Bay 57, Berkeley 34
Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 57
Dorman 95, Riverside 45
Fort Dorchester 68, Summerville 54
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 93, Mead Hall Episcopal 44
Greenville Hurricanes 56, Lowcountry Wildcats 45
Hampton Park Christian 61, Bob Jones Academy 52
Irmo 44, Sumter 33
Laurens 73, Greenwood 71
Lower Richland 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40
Mauldin 63, Hillcrest 54
Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 56
Nation Ford 54, Fort Mill 41
North Augusta 67, Aiken 57
Northwestern 82, Rock Hill 74
Richard Winn Academy 84, Newberry Academy 39
Ridge View 71, Westwood 55
South Pointe 62, Lancaster 61, OT
Spartanburg 67, James F. Byrnes 63
Stratford 65, Goose Creek 59
Westside 65, T.L. Hanna 54
Woodmont 63, Easley 55
York Comprehensive 53, Richland Northeast 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 37, Brookland-Cayce 6
Andrew Jackson 45, Lee Central 28
Beaufort Academy 67, John Paul II 63
Berkeley 48, Cane Bay 35
Boiling Springs 39, Gaffney 33
Buford 46, North Central 30
Chesterfield 57, Lewisville 28
Clarendon Hall Academy 54, Jefferson Davis Academy 49
Crestwood 73, Lakewood 28
Dorman 58, Riverside 22
Dreher 56, A.C. Flora 41
Goose Creek 50, Stratford 22
Greenwood 74, Laurens 56
Hammond 54, York Prep 44
Irmo 50, Sumter 47
James F. Byrnes 59, Spartanburg 44
Lower Richland 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54
Marlboro Academy 55, Pee Dee Academy 33
Nation Ford 67, Fort Mill 53
Newberry Academy 42, Cambridge Academy 25
North Augusta 67, Aiken 31
Oakbrook Prep 42, Spartanburg Day 29
R.B. Stall 52, Ashley Ridge 46
Richland Northeast 39, York Comprehensive 16
Rock Hill 58, Northwestern 22
South Aiken 69, Midland Valley 32
South Pointe 80, Lancaster 35
Spartanburg Christian 49, Shannon Forest Christian 15
Summerville 46, Fort Dorchester 37
T.L. Hanna 54, Westside 51
Travelers Rest 66, Berea 31
Wando 47, James Island 42
Westwood 60, Ridge View 52
Woodmont 52, Easley 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
