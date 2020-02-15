1  of  2
Friday's High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 68, Dreher 47

Andrew Jackson 75, Lee Central 60

Andrew Jackson Academy 86, Patrick Henry Academy 35

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 75, Hilton Head Christian Academy 45

Blythewood 81, Spring Valley 54

Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 50

Cane Bay 57, Berkeley 34

Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 57

Dorman 95, Riverside 45

Fort Dorchester 68, Summerville 54

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 93, Mead Hall Episcopal 44

Greenville Hurricanes 56, Lowcountry Wildcats 45

Hampton Park Christian 61, Bob Jones Academy 52

Irmo 44, Sumter 33

Laurens 73, Greenwood 71

Lower Richland 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40

Mauldin 63, Hillcrest 54

Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 56

Nation Ford 54, Fort Mill 41

North Augusta 67, Aiken 57

Northwestern 82, Rock Hill 74

Richard Winn Academy 84, Newberry Academy 39

Ridge View 71, Westwood 55

South Pointe 62, Lancaster 61, OT

Spartanburg 67, James F. Byrnes 63

Stratford 65, Goose Creek 59

Westside 65, T.L. Hanna 54

Woodmont 63, Easley 55

York Comprehensive 53, Richland Northeast 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 37, Brookland-Cayce 6

Andrew Jackson 45, Lee Central 28

Beaufort Academy 67, John Paul II 63

Berkeley 48, Cane Bay 35

Boiling Springs 39, Gaffney 33

Buford 46, North Central 30

Chesterfield 57, Lewisville 28

Clarendon Hall Academy 54, Jefferson Davis Academy 49

Crestwood 73, Lakewood 28

Dorman 58, Riverside 22

Dreher 56, A.C. Flora 41

Goose Creek 50, Stratford 22

Greenwood 74, Laurens 56

Hammond 54, York Prep 44

Irmo 50, Sumter 47

James F. Byrnes 59, Spartanburg 44

Lower Richland 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

Marlboro Academy 55, Pee Dee Academy 33

Nation Ford 67, Fort Mill 53

Newberry Academy 42, Cambridge Academy 25

North Augusta 67, Aiken 31

Oakbrook Prep 42, Spartanburg Day 29

R.B. Stall 52, Ashley Ridge 46

Richland Northeast 39, York Comprehensive 16

Rock Hill 58, Northwestern 22

South Aiken 69, Midland Valley 32

South Pointe 80, Lancaster 35

Spartanburg Christian 49, Shannon Forest Christian 15

Summerville 46, Fort Dorchester 37

T.L. Hanna 54, Westside 51

Travelers Rest 66, Berea 31

Wando 47, James Island 42

Westwood 60, Ridge View 52

Woodmont 52, Easley 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

