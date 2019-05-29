Furman AD Buddie Leaves for Army West Point

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Furman University Athletics Director Mike Buddie has accepted the same position with Army West Point, the school announced Thursday.
7 Sports first reported the move Thursday.
Buddie was introduced as Furman athletics director on July 29, 2015.
He came to Furman following a decade at Wake Forest University, where he served as senior associate athletic director for administration/development. Buddie is a Wake Forest graduate and was a star pitcher on the Demon Deacons baseball team.
His Furman tenure included the hiring of football, men’s basketball, and baseball head coaches.
Buddie was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 1992 MLB Draft and spent five seasons in the major leagues.
Furman University has employed ten athletics directors since 1960.
Reporting by Pete Yanity