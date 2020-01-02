Furman alum, former NFL head coach, Sam Wyche has died

(WSPA) – Former Furman stand-out and NFL head coach Sam Wyche has died at the age of 74, the university confirms.

Wyche, who’d lived in Pickens for several years after his coaching career ended, died Thursday of skin cancer, according to reports.

Wyche guided the Bengals from 1984-1991 and his 64 wins are second in franchise history. He led the team to the Super Bowl following the 1988 season.

He later was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1992-1995 and subsequently served as an analyst for NBC Sports as well as for Furman’s in-house telecasts.

Upon his return to the area, he held a seat on Pickens County Council and worked with Pickens High School’s football program as offensive coordinator for several seasons around a two-year stint on the staff of the Buffalo Bills.

Wyche followed his career as a quarterback at Furman in ’60s with a pro career from 1968 through 1976 with four teams. He has the distinction of playing in both the AFL and NFL with the Bengals and also played for the Redskins, Lions, and Cardinals.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sam Wyche '66, a football and Furman legend and an advocate for organ donation. pic.twitter.com/Iat5I4TCyt — Furman News (@FurmanNews) January 2, 2020

"If @FurmanU were to create a blueprint for producing the ultimate graduate, one who goes on to make an outsized impact in their chosen field and remembers where the path to that success began, it couldn’t do much better than Sam Wyche." https://t.co/oFCEsOUTxN pic.twitter.com/Y0QsdAGScF — Furman News (@FurmanNews) January 2, 2020

A coaching mentor for Wyche was the late Bill Walsh, who he served under with the 49ers prior to taking his only college head coach job, at Indiana for the 1983 season.

Wyche had a health scare last decade when he required an emergency heart transplant 2016. He returned from that to a normal lifestyle and became a champion for organ donation.

He also led an annual food drive around the Easley/Pickens football game.