Furman announces it won’t pursue non-conference football games

Furman head coach Clay Hendrix announced Friday evening that his program will not pursue playing non-conference games this fall.

Furman was among the schools that voted for the Southern Conference to conduct a season this fall.

Following Thursday’s SoCon announcement that it’s moving its fall sports to the spring, Wofford announced it would not pursue any fall football games.

Conference teams are allowed to play non-conference games in the fall if they desire.

As of Friday afternoon, it appeared that at least four conference schools, including the Citadel, were attempting to make a non-conference schedule.