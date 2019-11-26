Furman Atkins again wins SoCon weekly honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman placekicker/punter Grayson Atkins has been accorded his fifth Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week scroll of the season, the league announced today.

Atkins accounted for 13 points in the Paladins’ 64-7 regular season finale victory over Point on Saturday, converting all seven extra point attempts and a pair of field goals covering 28 and 45 yards in rainy conditions. He also averaged 58.8 yards on 11 kickoffs and registered one touchback. Point elected to return seven of his’ eight kickoffs that made it into the end zone but averaged just 17.9 yards on kickoff returns.

Atkins’ two field goals versus Point made him successful on 22 of his last 23 attempts, 12 of which have covered 40+ yards. His impressive run included a school record stretch of 18 consecutive makes, with No. 18 going for a school record tying 55 yards in a 28-7 win over Western Carolina on Oct. 26.

A native of Inman, S.C., the 2018 Associated Press second team All-American and Fred Mitchell Award nominee has connected on 11 of 12 field goal attempts this season and is 31-for-38 in his career (.816). His 220 career points ranks sixth in Furman history, just one point shy of fifth, currently held by Mike Wood (1986-89).

He also averages 43.3 yards punting, ranking second in the SoCon.

The player of the week scroll is the eighth of Atkins’ career.

Atkins and Furman (8-4, 6-2 SoCon) will travel to Clarksville, Tenn., to take on Austin Peay (9-3, 7-1 OVC) this Saturday in a NCAA FCS first round playoff game that will be broadcast via ESPN3.