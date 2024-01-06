Chattanooga, Tenn. (Furman SID) – Furman missed on its first 13 three-point attempts and Chattanooga held the Paladins without a basket for a stretch of over 13 minutes to build a 23-point halftime lead en route to a 73-58 victory in Southern Conference men’s basketball action Saturday night at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) hit on nine of their first 13 field goal attempts, including their first five, to race out to a 22-12 advantage while the Paladins went without a basket from the 14:23 mark until Ben VanderWal buried a triple from the corner with one minute left in the opening half. The drought allowed Chattanooga to close the period on a 25-8 run and carry a 43-20 lead into the break.

Furman held the Mocs to 1-for-8 shooting behind the arc in the second half and trimmed the deficit to 12 points in the late going, but the Paladins closed the game by missing 13 of their final 14 threes to finish 4-for-33 from long range. The 12.1% effort from deep marked the fourth straight game in which the Paladins connected on less than 23% of their three-point attempts after shooting better than 34.5% from three in five of their previous six games.

Tyler Millen scored 16 points to lead five Mocs in double figures while Jan Zidek and Trey Bonham netted 12 points apiece. Sam Alexis tallied 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Honor Huff totaled 10 points and six assists as Chattanooga shot 48.3% from the field.

The Mocs outscored the Paladins 44-26 in the paint and limited Furman to a season-low 58 points and 27.5% from the field.

JP Pegues posted his second double-double of the season in his return to the Paladin lineup with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Williams finished with 15 points and Carter Whitt tallied nine. VanderWal scored eight points to go with seven rebounds.

Furman (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) returns home to host The Citadel on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Timmons Arena. Tickets are available and can be purchased online at FurmanPaladins.com. Fans can also purchase a SoCon Super Weekend Pack. The package, available for just $60, includes a ticket to each of the Paladins’ six Southern Conference weekend home games, beginning with a clash versus ETSU on January 13.